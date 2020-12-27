Seven Killed in Chinese Bathhouse Knife Attack

SEVEN people have been killed and another seven injured in a knife attack at a bathhouse in northeastern China.

The violent incident occurred in a sauna bathhouse in the small northeastern Chinese city of Kaiyuan, Liaoning Province which is home to 300 thousand people.

Chinese media reports that a knife-wielding attacker identified by his surname Yang has been arrested by police. No motive has yet been established for the shocking incident, though mass attacks in China are often perpetrated by individuals with mental health problems rather than ideological terrorism.

Due to the country’s strict laws on firearm possession, spree killings in China are usually carried out with knives or homemade bombs. In June this year, a security guard massacred 39 people at a kindergarten in the southern Guangxi province. The knife attacker was sentenced to death for his crime.

In 2018 one man was killed and 12 injured during a knife attack at Joy City Mall in the capital, Beijing. The 35-year old perpetrator told police he had carried out the attack to “vent his personal discontent” according to local media.

