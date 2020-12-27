Scientists Call For Total UK Lockdown After Rapid Spread Of Covid-19 Variant.

Scientists from the Independent Sage group have urged that all regions of England be placed in tier 4, meaning that non-essential shops, hairdressers, and leisure and entertainment venues must close. Devolved nations were advised to bring forward their own national lockdowns. Tier 4 should include enhanced travel restrictions, the group said, while arguing that an emergency plan be introduced to enable safe education in January and February.

Cases of the new variant Covid-19 virus were confirmed in several European countries on Saturday, Dec. 26, including Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. All were linked to people who had arrived from the UK.

Meanwhile, Japan has announced it is banning all new entries of foreign nationals from Monday following the discovery of the variant in travellers from the UK. The news came at the same time as a further six million people in the east and south-east England had tier 4 conditions, England’s strictest Covid level, imposed on them on Boxing Day.

Lockdowns were also introduced in Scotland and Northern Ireland. Around 24 million people in England, more than 40% of the population, are now living in tier 4, as pressure mounts for the whole country to be put in this category.

