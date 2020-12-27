THE town of Fuengirola comes above the national average in respect of health and well-being, according to the recently published report ‘The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in 100 Spanish municipalities’.

It was prepared by the Spanish Network for Sustainable Development, which uses data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) and the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) for its conclusions.

The objective of the work is to study, in an investigative and objective way, the degree of compliance with these SDGs in 103 municipalities of Spain (provincial and administrative capitals and towns with more than 80,000 inhabitants), where 21.5 million (about 50 per cent of the Spanish population) live.

According to this document, Fuengirola is a Spanish municipality that best meets the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations, including the ones established for health and well-being, where the town exceeds the national average.

