Powerful Earthquake Hits Turkey

A powerful 5.3 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Turkey

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate has reported that a strong 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Elazig province in the east of the country at 9:37am on Sunday morning, December 27. No casualties have been yet reported, according to a tweet from Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu: ‘There is nothing negative so far. All our teams continue their examinations on the ground.’

Authorities say the tremor was felt as far as the neighbouring provinces of Malatya, Diyarbakir and Sanliurfa.

Earthquakes are quite common in Turkey, with another similar quake hitting in early December. The Kandilli Observatory on reported a powerful rumble on Saturday, December 5, off the Mediterranean coast of the holiday resort Antalya.

