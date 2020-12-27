Police find body of missing man

NATIONAL POLICE from Malaga found the body of missing 85-year-old Jose Sanchez Verdugo.

He had disappeared from his home in Campanillas on December 22.

His body showed no signs of violence but an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

The National Police had reported that Jose was last seen at 11am that day when he went out for a walk. He often took short walks in the area, as he had heart problems.

His family had reported him missing and a search was carried out by land and air by National Police, Civil Protection volunteers from Malaga and local residents.

The police found the body of the missing man on December 26.

