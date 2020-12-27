Piers Morgan Loses £15k On Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

PIERS Morgan ‘humiliated’ as he loses £15k on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan left host and long-time rival Jeremy Clarkson positively gloating on the celebrity special of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? on Saturday night, December 26, when he embarrassingly answered a Formula 1 question incorrectly and lost a whopping £15k.

Clarkson appeared highly amused as he told Morgan: “You’ve humiliated yourself.” However, he didn’t have long to feel smug as the controversial presenter vowed to make up the difference himself and donate the winnings to charity.

“You’ve humiliated yourself,” said Jeremy.

“And you’ve cost yourself £15,000.

“But actually very nobly, credit where credit is due, you’re going to make up the difference.

Morgan was on the famous game show playing for his charity of choice, Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

“I feel like I should go for it and if I get it wrong, I will make up the difference,” he said. The charity will get the money, no matter what happens, whether it’s from you, the show or me.”

