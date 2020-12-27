Phil Niekro Baseball’s Hall of Famer Dies Aged 81

PHIL NIEKRO Baseball’s Hall of Famer Dies Aged 81, after battling cancer

Phil Niekro, a baseball Hall Of Famer, known as the master of knuckleball, one of baseball’s greatest ever pitchers, has died in his sleep aged 81, at his home in Atlanta, after a battle with cancer, as announced by a spokesman for The Atlanta Braves, who Niekro spent 21 years playing for in the NLB, but also later on spent time The Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, and the Toronto Blue Jays.
Niekro was famous for his unpredictable knuckleball pitch, which defied even the greatest of hitters, and he retired with figures of 318 victories over 5,404 innings, the fourth highest of all time, having started 716 baseball games, the fifth-highest number of any player ever, winning five All-Star Game selections, and five Gold Glove awards.
He also served on the Baseball Hall of Fame Museum’s Board of Directors since 2009, having managed an all-women’s team, The Colorado Silver Bullets in his post-playing years in the 1990s.
