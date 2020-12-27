Pandemic Poses “Greatest Threat to Mental Health Since WW2”

BRITAIN’S leading psychiatrist has warned that the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences pose the greatest threat to mental health since the Second World War.

Dr. Adrian James, President of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, has warned that the threat of the virus alongside its social impact and economic fallout has spawned a mental health crisis that will take years for Britain to recover from.

Projections modelled by the Centre for Mental Health anticipate that 10 million Brits are currently in need of new or additional mental health supports as a result of the pandemic. Of these, 1.3 million are people who have never sought such services before while 1.8 million require urgent support for moderate to severe anxiety. The number also includes 1.5 million children who are in need of mental health services.

Data released by the NSH shows that its mental health services have never been in higher demand since it was established after the second world war. Dr. James says that “the whole system is under pressure”, and warns that the mental health effects of the pandemic will long outlive the virus itself.

The psychiatrist said that certain groups, such as elderly and BAME people, are most at risk from the devastating mental health crisis. He has called on the government to provide extra funs to mental health services, particularly in the overstretched volunteer sector.

