Oxford Vaccine Researchers Find “winning formula” to Improve Jab’s Efficacy

The pharmaceutical boss behind the Oxford vaccine says researchers have found a “winning formula” to improve the jab’s efficacy. Trials of the vaccine, developed by the university along with AstraZeneca, showed an efficacy rate of 90% when people were given half a dose followed by a whole dose at least a month later.

When two full doses were given at least a month apart, the vaccine had an efficacy of 62%, meaning that – when all the results were taken into account, the overall efficacy was 70%.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were shown to be 95% and 94.5% effective respectively. But Pascal Soriot, chief executive of AstraZeneca, said: “We think we have figured out the winning formula and how to get efficacy that, after two doses, is up there with everybody else. “I can’t tell you more because we will publish at some point.”

Such an improvement would be a relief to the government, which has ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine, with around 40 million expected to be available by the end of March.

Mr Soriot said the earlier results had been seen by the pharmaceutical company as “positive”, adding: “They meet the criteria established by regulators around the world. “We assumed people would be a bit disappointed, that’s for sure, but we didn’t expect that storm.” His words come amid reports that the vaccine could be approved as early as next week, following the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the first week of December.

At the moment, the only way to receive the jab is through the NHS, however, there have been reports that private clinics are receiving daily requests from patients attempting to jump the queue. Despite offering thousands of pounds, all patients will currently have to wait their turn to receive one of the doses pre-ordered by the government.

