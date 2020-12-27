Oxford Circus Covered With Graffiti During Christmas Lockdown

OXFORD CIRCUS Tube Station was plastered with covered by graffiti while Tier 4 lockdown measures closed down London’s shopping area on Christmas Day.

British Transport Police (BTP) are investigating the incident, which saw the usually busy Tube station caked in colourful graffiti. The vandalism was discovered early in the morning on Boxing Day and has been attributed to the “Diabolical Dubstars” graffiti group who daubed their tags and symbols across the station’s billboards and platforms.

Among the vibrantly scrawled messages were tributes to the Grenfell Tower tragedy, in which 72 West London tower block residents were killed in a June 2017 fire. “Oi! Muppets. What if it was your ‘houses’ that burnt down. Power to the people!” read one spraypainted message.

There was also a reference to “Covid Lies” scrawled on the station’s walls, as well as the Anarchy symbol and multiple “DDS” tags which is the graffiti group’s initials. The massive vandalism act would usually have been impossible, but the street artists took advantage of Tier 4 lockdown measures to carry out one of London’s most brazen graffiti incidents.

A BTP spokesperson said: ‘Officers were called to Oxford Circus Tube station this morning (26/12/20) after station staff reported extensive graffiti on the northbound Bakerloo line and northbound Victoria line platforms. Officers are investigating the incident.’



