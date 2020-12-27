OSCARS Organisers Consider Only Allowing Vaccinated Actors To Attend to avoid coronavirus problems



It is being reported that the Academy Awards organisers are considering making Hollywood’s most glamourous night of the year, the Oscars ceremony, on April 25, 2021, a Covid-safe zone, and only allowing Hollywood actors who have been vaccinated to attend.

The night of course normally attracts all of Hollywood’s brightest young new stars, but the latest policy would mean that only the older stars would be allowed to attend, with a source saying, “That includes the camera crews and backstage staff as well as the celebrities on the red carpet. At the moment the plan under discussion is to only allow those who have had the vaccine – and who can prove it – to attend the ceremony, with strict social distancing in place”.

The source continued, “Like England, the vaccine is being rolled out to frontline workers first with the over-75s, and the over-65s getting it next. It’s unlikely that any of the younger, fitter stars will have become eligible for the vaccine before April unless things speed up. All of this means you’re not going to get the hot young studs and starlets on the carpet. Instead, it will be a much more mature crowd. We’re already joking about it being the wrinkly Oscars”.

Nominations for Oscars awards are not released until March, but names already rumoured to be in the running for Best Actor are Sir Anthony Hopkins, aged 82, for his performance as a dementia-stricken man in ‘The Father’, with his main competition seen as being 62-year-old Gary Oldman, for his part in the movie ‘Mank’.

Meryl Streep, aged 71, is being tipped to get her record-breaking 22nd Best Actress nomination, for comedy-drama ‘Let Them Sleep’, along with 63-year-old Frances McDormand for the dystopian drama ‘Nomadland’.

