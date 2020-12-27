Orihuela Costa’s independence call

The Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa (PIOC) party recently pointed out that Orihuela has a total population of 77,000.

Thirty thousand – and possibly 33,000 – live on the coast but although residents pay roughly €50 million a year in taxes to Orihuela town hall, PIOC claimed that the coastal area receives only €20 million in return.

As time goes by, Orihuela Costa’s population will continue to increase and should it ever be allowed to split from Orihuela, it would equal it in size, eventually overtaking it as growth continued.

“We need to unite for the next elections with councillors from the coast and for the coast,” PIOC declared.

“Orihuela will not change. We need independence.”

