THREE HUNDRED young Cat’s Head rockrose plants have been put in place on the Casa Lo Ferris seafront.

Known as Jarilla Cabeza de Gato in Spanish, the plants are a protected species and the project has been carried out thanks to collaboration between Torrevieja town hall’s Environment department and Agamed, the company responsible for the municipality’s domestic water supply and main drainage.

-- Advertisement --



Environment councillor Antonio Vidal explained that planting the rockroses was able to begin once coastal authority Costas gave permission to remove invasive, non-native species.

These included ice plants, a name which botanists prefer to its former designation of Hottentot fig, now regarded as politically incorrect.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Operation Rockrose in Torrevieja.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.