NHS Nears Breaking Point as Covid Intensive Care Beds Made Up in Children’s Wards.

NHS hospitals have been ordered to prepare ‘surge capacity’ measures with some trusts setting up makeshift intensive care beds in paediatric and cancer wards. The latest figures show that the number of people being admitted because of Covid-19 is accelerating as it will take several weeks for the impact of the restrictions to be seen. Hospitals are now bracing themselves for a spike in Covid admissions in the run up to the New Year.

It was confirmed that cases had increased by a third since last Saturday as 34,693 people tested positive in England and Wales alone, experts put that down to the new highly-infectious strain of coronavirus which is spreading rapidly around the world.

The coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and Astra Zeneca is expected to win approval this week as the head of the drugs giant said it “should be” effective against the highly transmissible new strain of the virus.

Senior government officials expect the drugs watchdog to give the green light before Thursday, speeding up the provision of the jab to the 15m people who could end up in hospital if they caught the virus.

