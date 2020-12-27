Multiple Sussex Police Officers Attacked on Christmas Day

SUSSEX POLICE have said a “significant” number of its officers were attacked on Christmas Day, highlighting a rise in violence against British law enforcement.

The force said that at least 16 of its officers were assaulted while performing their duties on December 25th. Some were bitten, punched, spat at or kicked while one officer was hospitalised with a dislocated shoulder. Twelve of the attacks happened in West Sussex, while another four occurred in Brighton and Hove.

According to police data, assaults on police officers across Britain have sharply risen by almost a third in 2020 compared to last year.

Detective Chief Superintendent Steve Rayland, of Sussex Police, said: “Each one of these officers has sacrificed spending Christmas with their loved ones to protect the public and catch criminals, only to be on the receiving end of offences committed by a small number of individuals.

“We are fortunate to have committed police officers who signed up to protect vulnerable people and make our towns and communities a safer place; they did not sign up to be assaulted, insulted or abused.”

The senior police official said those who assaulted officers would be dealt with by the law “robustly” and said that among Sussex residents “there is a small minority who seem to think the law does not apply to them.”

