MONOPOLY Unveils ‘Longest Game Ever’ Edition,featuring twice as many properties as before

Boardgame manufacturer Hasbro, has unveiled its new ‘Longest Game Ever’ edition of the world-famous Monopoly, featuring 66 properties around the board, 33 more than in the original, plus, there is only one die, and the players can choose from playing pieces shaped like tortoises and hares.

-- Advertisement --



There are of course a few differences to the original, one being when you land on ‘Free Parking’, you get paid, and auctions are no longer allowed, plus, players are allowed to split their bills into smaller sums, using perforated lines, which increases their purchasing options, meaning there is less chance of going bankrupt.

In the original Monopoly, once you were declared bankrupt, you were out, and the game would end when the last but one plyer went bankrupt, but, in this new edition, you can continue playing, as long as you own all the properties on the board, which means the eventual winner would have to own all 66 properties, the 16 streets, 4 train stations, and two utilities.

A spokesman for Hasbro pointed, “The game doesn’t end until someone owns every single property – and there are 3 versions of each in this board game”.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Monopoly Unveils ‘Longest Game Ever’ Edition.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.