Millions of Vulnerable Brits Could Receive ‘game-changing’ Oxford jab ‘within weeks’.

It is estimated that there are around 15 million people who would need Covid jabs to help end the cycles of crippling lockdowns could receive vaccinations sooner, as the approval of the new Oxford vaccine is expected ‘within days’.

It is widely expected that the ‘game-changing’ Oxford vaccine will be approved as early as next week. The Government hopes enough doses will be available to inoculate those most vulnerable to Covid within weeks. Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said that approval would likely be granted on Monday, with plans to roll out jabs to the entire country starting January 4. Sports stadiums and conference centres would be commandeered to help the effort, with ministers planning to have 2million jab administered within a fortnight.

This means that alongside the Pfizer jab already being deployed, strict coronavirus restrictions may be a thing of the past by the end of February. Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the Covid breakthroughs, combined with the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU, signalled an optimistic new era for the UK.

