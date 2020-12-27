MICHAEL ALIG The Infamous ‘Club Kids’ Killer Found Dead Aged 54, of a suspected overdose

Michael Alig, the 54-year-old convicted killer, who co-founded the notorious “Club Kids”, group of partygoers of the New York nightclub scene of the 1990s, has been found dead by New York Police Department officers of a suspected drugs overdose, at his home on West 159th, on Christmas Day.

Officers had reportedly responded to a 911 call and found him unconscious and unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead shortly after, as confirmed by E! News.

Alig, famous for his excessive drug use, and theatrical costumes, was sentenced to prison in 1997, for manslaughter, along with his friend, Robert ‘Freeze’ Riggs, for killing their drug dealer, Andre ‘Angel’ Melendez, whose corpse they kept in the bathtub of their apartment for one week, before chopping it up and disposing of the pieces in the Hudson River, and served 17 years, being released in 2014.

After his release, in an interview with The Guardian, Elig said, “It takes going to prison for 17 years, and going through extensive therapy, then having to face what you are and how you behaved because while you’re on drugs, you’re not facing anything. I was responsible because I made the decision to do drugs, and when I made that decision I wasn’t on drugs”.

