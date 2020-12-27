Man ‘Sells’ His Sister In Spain’s Valencia

A man from Spain’s Valencia has launched an unusual social media campaign where he offers to ‘sell’ his sister

A Valencian publicist has launched a unique campaign to help his sister find a job but titling the social media ad “Buy My Sister.” Rafael Pomares, who said his sister’s struggle to find work has been ‘a thorn in his side’ launched the campaign without his sister’s knowledge, and said he has been overwhelmed by the response.

I have been in advertising for 25 years,” Pomares said. “I have sold everything: food, beer, furniture … even banks. But I have a thorn in me, my sister needs a job and I have not been able to help her.”

His sister Mari Carmen said that despite the ad getting 243 LinkedIn comments and 8800+ shares, there has not yet been any firm job offer.

