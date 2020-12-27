EVIL Child-Killing Mother Mairead Philpott Released From Prison Early



Mairead Philpott, the mother who, along with her husband Mick, went to prison for the arson plot that killed their six children, in her Osmaston, Derbyshire home in 2013, has been released from prison, after serving only half of her 17-year sentence, and, according to The Sun, Philpott now has her rent paid for at an all-female hostel, and receives £400-a-month.

-- Advertisement --



Allegedly, Philpott, who had been locked up in HMP Send in Surrey, is now temporarily living for 12 weeks in a bail hostel, in the South Of England, waiting to be housed, and she just spent her first Christmas as a free woman, singing karaoke, playing bingo, and snacking on free crisps and chocolates, and enjoying a three-course dinner.

In 2013, Philpott and her husband became two of the most-hated figures in the UK, when it was revealed they had plotted an arson attack on their home, while their six children were asleep upstairs, and even sobbed during TV news conferences, expressing disbelief at the blaze, before eventually admitting they were to blame.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Evil Child-Killing Mother Mairead Philpott Released From Prison Early”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.