Madeira confirms new variant of COVID

The island of Madeira has confirmed today that a case of the new variant of COVID has been found.

The Portuguese island has now a confirmed case of COVID and the new variant of the virus originally found in the Uk.

The new strain, also known as VUI – 202012/01, is thought to be 70 per cent more transmissible meaning it will usually spread much quicker than the original strain of COVID-19.

Authorities on the island confirmed that the strain had been detected in travellers believed to be from the UK but would not confirm exactly how many cases at this time.

It was pointed out by health officials that rigorous testing at Madeira airport and their tracing systems has helped identify this new strain now on the island.

