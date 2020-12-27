Lottery Bosses in ‘desperate’ Search For Mystery £1.8m EuroMillions Winner.

EuroMillions lottery bosses are “desperate” to find a £1.8 million mystery prize winner who has still to claim their cash. Players are being urged to check their tickets after one that was bought in West Lothian scooped the sum in the December 11 draw. The ticket, which matched the five main numbers and one lucky star number, is worth a total of £1,886,380.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, a senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life, and what a way to start the new year it would be.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.” If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

