Jessica Simpson Reveals Seven Stone Weight Loss in Christmas Pic

JESSICA Simpson reveals her seven stone weight loss in a wonderful Christmas pic showing off her fabulous figure in a festive onesie.

The 40-year-old actress, singer, and author spent Christmas with former NFL player husband Eric Decker and her three kids Ace, Maxwell, and 2019-born Birdie Mae and got the internet racing after she shared her amazing weight loss in a fun social media post.

Earlier this year, her personal trainer Harley Pasternak told E! News that she had been working hard and credited her toned legs to getting in 14,000 steps a day and full-body workouts.

“We slowly ramped those up; we started really easy and slowly increased them,” Pasternak said of the fitness regimen.

“We started with doing a full-body workout, one set of each exercise, not really doing too much intensity per body part and gradually increasing the volume and intensity. Focusing on a few muscle groups per day. Different muscles each day of the week.”

Jessica, who shed the weight in just six months after welcoming third baby Birdie Mae into the world, was complimented by Hollywood actress Jessica Alba for her wonderful figure:

“You so fit!!!” the 39-year-old wrote.

