Japan Implements Global Travel Ban

JAPAN implements a global travel ban, temporarily banning all flights into the country

Japan’s Foreign Ministry has announced that all non-resident foreigners will be prohibited from entering the country from Monday, December 28 until January 31. The country had previously banned flights arriving from the UK and South Africa in an attempt to halt the spread of the new Covid variant, said to be up 70 per cent more contagious than the original virus.

Furthermore, from Monday Japanese citizens and residents will require a negative Covid test 72 hours prior to arrival – previously, nationals and foreign residents were exempt.

To date, Japan has reported that seven people have tested positive for the new Covid strain, five from Britain and two in Tokyo.

