IVRY GITLIS, The Maverick Israeli Violin Virtuoso Dies Aged 98, in Paris, France



Ivry Gitlis, the highly acclaimed virtuoso Israeli violinist, confirmed by Le Monde, has died on Christmas Eve, in Paris, France, aged 98, after an incredible career during which he performed with many of the world’s top musicians and conductors, including The Rolling Stones. No cause of death has yet been confirmed.

-- Advertisement --



Born in Haifa, Israel, Gitlis began playing the violin in the 1920s, under the guidance of Bronislaw Huberman, when, aged 10, he went to study at the Paris Conservatory, and in the 1950s started to perform with leading conductors, becoming, in 1963, the first-ever Israeli musician to perform in the Soviet Union.

In the 1970s he founded a French music festival where music lovers sat, ate, and slept in a field while listening to the music being performed.

A spokesman for the Paris Philharmonic described Gitlis as having “one of the longest and most prolific careers in the history of music”, and in later years, he was instantly recognisable by his long white hair, and distinctive scarves and caps.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ivry Gitlis, The Maverick Israeli Violin Virtuoso Dies Aged 98”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.