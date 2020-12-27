Ireland Will Focus on Building “New Relationship” With Post-Brexit Britain

IRELAND’s Foreign Minister, Simon Coveney, has said that his country will be focusing on building a “new relationship” with Britain following Brexit.

Dublin’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said he feels “relief tinged with regret” as Britain leaves the European Union with a recently secured post-Brexit trade deal on December 31st.

In an official statement, the Minister said: “Ireland is now focused on building a new relationship with the UK outside of the EU.

“The border, the peace process, billions in tariffs, and our place in the single market were all threatened by Brexit, these have all now been put to bed.” He said, referring to the Good Friday Agreement that brought an end to the bitter Troubles conflict in Northern Ireland.

Mr Coveney added: “When you weigh up the enormous damage of a no-deal, I think Ireland has defended itself against the vulnerabilities Brexit forced upon us.”

“The protection from the Irish protocol and this deal is beyond what many predicted would be possible.”

“There will still be some changes to the status quo on 1 January because of our nearest neighbour being outside the EU and Cabinet will also discuss supports for the most affected sectors.

Ireland was closely involved in Brexit talks between London and Brussels, being the only member of the bloc with a land border with the UK. Simon Coveney is a high-profile politician in Ireland and reached national attention when he unsuccessfully ran against former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to lead the country’s leading Fine Gael party.

