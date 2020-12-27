Illinois Bowling Alley Shooting: Man Charged With Murdering Three People

A MAN has been charged with murdering three people and wounding three others in a shooting at an Illinois bowling alley.

The shooting took place at around 7 pm local time, on Saturday evening (December 26), at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, Illinois and 37-year-old Duke Webb has now been charged.

Webb, who is an active-duty member of the US Army, killed three men, aged 73, 65 and 69 in the reportedly random shooting while a 14-year-old boy was shot in the face and airlifted to hospital.

Police chief Dan O’Shea said at a news conference on December 27, that a 16-year-old girl was also shot in the shoulder and a 62-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.

O’Shea confirmed that although the bowling alley was closed due to COVID restrictions, the bar upstairs was open and up to 25 people were said to be at the Don Carter Lanes when the shooting happened, but “most escaped or hid”, O’Shea said.

Investigators are in touch with the U.S. Army, O’Shea also stated.

