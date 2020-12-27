Hundreds of Quarantined Brits Missing From Swiss Ski Resort Amid New Covid Strain Scare.

Authorities in the Swiss canton of Valais have been left perplexed as hundreds of UK tourists disappeared in thin air after the Swiss government ordered them into 10-day quarantine amid concerns over a new strain of coronavirus.

Verbier, a Swiss ski resort extremely popular among wealthy British tourists, has suddenly seen about half the Brits who came there to spend their Christmas holidays suddenly disappear without a trace.

The strange incident appears at first to be little but an act of defiance, though, as the Swiss authorities had earlier imposed a retroactive 10-day quarantine on all arrivals from the UK, then backdated it to include all those who had landed in the Alpine country since December 14. It was announced just ahead of Christmas and the move apparently did not go down too well with the British holidaymakers.

The whereabouts of the disappeared tourists still remains mostly unknown, although some media outlets are suggesting a number “reappeared” in neighbouring France. The authorities called the situation “unprecedented” and criticized the “hastily” introduced quarantine that had apparently prompted some of the tourists to take such drastic steps.

