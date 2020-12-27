Gibraltar we can work it out

Today Sunday, December 27th, the chief minister of Gibraltar hinted at 300 years of history lets defeat it and do a deal.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo urged the UK and Spain to “defeat 300 years of history ” and ensure a post-Brexit deal is done soon.

A smooth running and free border would protect everyone’s interests both sides of the border and remember what’s at stake, everyday lives and jobs and trade across a border that’s existed til now albeit with some problems.

There are only 3 days to go to the end of the transition period. The chief minister spoke after a treaty was agreed on Christmas eve for future trading that excluded Gibraltar.

Mr Picardo said a deal for Gibraltar remains ongoing and an agreement was still possible.

The first minister went on to say British citizens Gibraltarians would benefit from a treaty afforded to UK post-Brexit.

Cross-frontier workers particularly had to be protected.

One stumbling block is Spain’s insistence it has officers placed UK side of the border to carry out Schengen checks, and the chief minister would not be drawn on this issue though.

Negotiations will continue, but the clock is ticking and time is against a deal.

