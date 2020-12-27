France Won’t Rule Out Third Lockdown

FRANCE won’t rule out a third national lockdown if Covid numbers continue to rise

The French Health Minister, Olivier Veran, told Journal du Dimanche on Sunday, December 27 that a third national lockdown couldn’t be ruled out as coronavirus infections continue to rise and yet another spike is expected after the holidays.

‘We will never exclude measures that are necessary to protect the public,’ Veran said.

‘That is not to say we have made a decision, but that we are watching the situation hour by hour.’

The French government is hoping to stem the number of infections following the rollout of the Pfizer Covid vaccine to the most vulnerable, with a target of vaccinating one million people in the first two months of the year.

‘We have 19,500 doses in total, which amounts to 3,900 vials. These doses will be stored in our freezer at minus 80 degrees (Celsius) and will be then distributed to different nursing homes and hospitals,’ said Franck Huet, head of pharmaceutical products for the Paris public hospital system.

