First Gran Canarian Vaccinated

Maria del carmen Deniz from Las Palmas is the first Gran Canarian to be vaccinated against COVID.

Ms Del Carmen Deniz who is 72 and from the Arucas area, close to the capital of Gran Canaria, Las Palmas, was the first person to be vaccinated today Sunday, December 27 and was quoted as saying “if we can’t trust those cleverer than us who can we trust ?”.

Maria has been at the El Pino Sanitary centre for four years and along with other residents and workers was happy to receive the vaccine.

The programme of vaccination started at 2 pm today Sunday, December 27.

It involved 4000 health workers being inoculated and 3000 residents of care homes. This programme will last 20 days and will complete the first phase of inoculations in Gran Canaria.

The figures for COVID were also released today and reveal 108 new infections across the 7 islands, and Gran Canaria has 33 of those new infections.

Canarians were once again reminded distance, no more than 6 people and washing hands and masks always were how COVID could be beaten.

