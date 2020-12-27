FIRST Celebrity On ITV’s ‘The Masked Singer’ Is Unmasked on Boxing Day



The second series of ITV’s hit show ‘The Masked Singer’ launched on Boxing Day, with judges Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davia McCall, and Mo Gilligan, attempting to guess which celebrity is hidden inside the elaborate masked costumes as the character performs a live cover of a pop song, with the judges given cryptic clues as to who the celebrity might be.

-- Advertisement --



This first show in the new series ended with the ‘Alien’ being voted off, and everybody held their breath as the mask was removed, to reveal pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who had sung Dua Lipa’s hit ‘Don’t Start Now’, in her quite unmistakable voice, with Sophie tweeting after the show, “Yes so as most of you guessed, it was me, and she, in #themaskedsinger. Even my one-year-old pointed at the telly and shouted ‘mummy!’ when I started singing in the alien suit!”.

Clues to the identity were given as, a ‘crime scene’, referring to Bextor’s disco hit ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’, and some subtle hints about TV show Game Of Thrones, which she made a cameo appearance in.

________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “First Celebrity On ITV’s ‘The Masked Singer’ Is Unmasked”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.