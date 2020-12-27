Feral cat colonies to be controlled by animal group

The Benalmadena Councillor for the Environment, Joaquín Villazón, has signed a collaboration agreement with the Benalmadena Animal Group (GAB) for the control of the feral cat colonies in the municipality.

“With this agreement we want to improve the welfare of these animals on public streets reduce their health problems through birth control through sterilisation, and reduce inconvenience to residents as it establishes feeding protocols for avoid unsanitary conditions “, explained Councillor for Health, Juan Carrillo.

The head of the technical section of Health in the Environment, María Belén Muñoz, explained that the populations of feline colonies in the street have always existed, “but what is dealt with this agreement is to collaborate with the group of GAB volunteers to guarantee that animals live in a dignified way.

“Through this collaboration agreement, we will sterilise the cats that live on streets, so that in a short time we will reduce their population and those that remain will be healthy animals that live in good conditions in appropriate locations, with protocols for correct feeding with dry feed, to avoid the attraction of other species like rodents and birds” she added.

