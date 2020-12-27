Eugenia, The First Woman In Malaga Vaccinated

EUGENIA, the first woman vaccinated in Malaga insists ‘I am not afraid’

A historic moment in Malaga was made all the more special as 88-year-old Eugenia became the first person in the region to receive the Pfizer Covid -19 vaccine and insisted that she was feeling quite calm.

At 1:45pm on Sunday, December 27, Ministry of Health vehicles delivered the first vaccines to the El Paso Care home, with 80 residents scheduled to receive the jab. Brave Eugenia commented after receiving the vaccine: “We have to do it, we have to get vaccinated and that’s it done. I am not afraid, it depends on the reaction we have, but the truth is that it does not scare me very much, I do not think that I will react badly to what they have put me. I am calm, I am not nervous,” she said in a video distributed by the Junta de Andalucía.

Enrique, a nurse from the Malaga Health District, arrived at the care home first thing this morning to prepare residents to receive the jab.

“It is quite exciting to be able to finally administer the Covid vaccine after what it has meant in world health and, in particular, in ours,” said Enrique. “It is very exciting to be living this,” he added.

