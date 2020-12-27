THE Empire state building had allegedly received a bomb threat in the last few hours.

A suspect called in to say the bomb placed in the Empire State Building would ‘DETONATE AT NOON’.

-- Advertisement --



The new york police responded to a bomb threat after a call was received to 911 to report that inside the Empire State building there was a bomb set to explode at noon.

It now transpires that this threat was indeed a hoax and possibly linked in some way to an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas day December 25 that detonated in a deserted street.

A full NYPD investigation is underway.

NYPD remain vigilant and reiterate they take all threats seriously.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Empire state bomb threat ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.