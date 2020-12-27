GUARDIA CIVIL is investigating an incident in which an elderly man drove 4km against traffic on a busy motorway during a foggy morning.

-- Advertisement --



The elderly man drove 4km against traffic along the A-66 (Gijon-Sevilla) motorway, heading towards the Andalusian capital on the Gijon bound lanes in the midst of heavy fog.

His wrong-way journey endangered himself and other road users, some of whom had to dramatically swerve to avoid his car as it drove straight against oncoming traffic.

The incident was reported by the monitors of the Southwest Traffic Management Centre, who dispatched local Sevilla police to the motorway. Officers managed to help the elderly man drive to safety, and he is now being investigated for the crime of reckless driving.

A request has been filed to the Provisional Traffic Headquarters to have the man’s driving license revoked, as his age and mental state may have rendered him unable to navigate Spain’s busy roads.

In theory, the man’s reckless conduct on the road could see him jailed for two years and barred from the roads for six years. However, he is described as having been in a disorientated state at the time of the incident and it is unlikely that Guardia Civil will make severe criminal charges against him.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Elderly Man Drove 4km On Wrong Side of Foggy Motorway”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.