El Hondo national park more popular than ever

THE Hondo national park straddling Crevillent and Elche has had an exceptional year.

Despite the pandemic and months of lockdown, 2020 has overtaken 2019 when El Honod received a record 28,000 visitors.

Home to threatened and rare species including the cerceta pardilla (marbled duck), the park has been able to offer open-air excursions that comply with all health and safety conditions.

It also provided ample opportunities for nature photography, an activity whose popularity has grown noticeably this year, the park authorities said.

