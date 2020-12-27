El Corte Inglés staff donate toys to Red Cross appeal

THE Mijas Youth Red Cross volunteers received a donation of toys from the El Corte Inglés Employee Group (GECI) based at the Costa Mijas Shopping Centre.

The donation has been made possible thanks to the creation by the launch from the GECI Social Action Area, nationwide, of the Campaign “Your toy, your illusion. Donate a toy”, through which the workforce has donated new toys.

They will be used in the Red Cross campaign “Their Rights at Play” for the children of families at risk of social exclusion in the Mijas municipality and users of the different social projects of Mijas Council.

