Education Secretary Warns Of ‘Enormous Battle’ To Open Schools

The Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has warned the powers-that-be that Britain faces an “enormous battle” to keep secondary schools open in January, ahead of crunch talks on Monday, December 28. The government has already announced plans to return pupils in a staggered fashion, but experts fear this may not be enough in light of the new Covid variant sweeping across the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to rule-out the possibility that schools may have to remain closed, saying that “everything is under review.”

Meanwhile, a new study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has suggested that the new Covid strain is likely to “infect more children,” and that cases are “unlikely” to go down if schools reopen.

