DR Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, believes the worst of this pandemic is still to come after people exit the festive period.

-- Advertisement --



Dr Fauci, who received his COVID vaccination on December 22, also said that it was about time that US President Donald Trump received his.

Speaking to CNN, Fauci, who turned 80 on Christmas Eve, was asked if he thinks that the “worst is still yet to come” in the pandemic, to which he replied: “I do.”

“We very well might see a post-seasonal – in the sense of Christmas, New Years – surge,” he said.

The 80-year-old, who said he felt “really quite good — even as good or better than an influenza vaccine,” after his COVID shot, was asked about Trump, who caught the virus earlier this year, and whether he thought he should take the COVID-19 vaccine:

“The decision whether he gets vaccinated is up to him and the White House physician … My recommendation — I’ve said this before — I would get him vaccinated,” Fauci told CNN’s Dana Bash.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dr Anthony Fauci Believes Worst of this Pandemic is Still to Come”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.