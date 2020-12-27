DOCTORS in the UK warn that the Covid vaccine rollout could turn into a ‘shambles’ as thousands are still waiting for the jab

Health bosses have been warned that the rollout of the long-awaited Pfizer Covid vaccine could turn into a ‘shambles’ if the situation doesn’t improve rapidly, with surgeries across the country having to cancel appointments as the vaccines still haven’t arrived.

-- Advertisement --



Dr Vinesh Patel described “practices booking in patients, and then cancelling because of promised vaccines not turning up”, while GPs in Warwickshire claim less than 1,000 jabs turned up for the 3,500 patients in the over-80s category who require the vaccine.

On Saturday, December 26 MPs said that the process was in danger of turning into a ‘shambles’ like the PCP fiasco.

The warning comes as the NHS has reported that hospitals in the country are at breaking point, with facilities being ordered to prepare ‘surge capacity’ measures with some trusts setting up makeshift intensive care beds in paediatric and cancer wards.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Doctors Warn Covid Vaccine Rollout Could Turn Into Shambles”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.