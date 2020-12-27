DNA Evidence Proves Nashville Bombing Suspect Was Killed In Explosion.

Federal investigators said the suspect in the Christmas Day RV bombing in Nashville was killed in the explosion. FBI investigators said DNA evidence found at the scene matched Anthony Quinn Warner, who was earlier named as a person of interest. “Anthony Warner is the man believed to be responsible for this horrible crime,” Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at a news conference.

-- Advertisement --



Human remains were discovered amid the blast debris, and investigators worked to determine if they were the RV owners. Multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation said the suspect was identified as Warner of Antioch, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville.

Douglas Korneski, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Memphis field office, told reporters that investigators were able to make the match quickly after they obtained DNA from Warner’s home. Earlier, the FBI revealed that human remains were discovered in the wreckage, believed to be a suicide and that they are not looking for any other suspect, although they had not identified the remains then.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “DNA Evidence Proves Nashville Bombing Suspect Killed In Explosion”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.