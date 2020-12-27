Crowds in Malaga but did They Spend

A Sunny bright Sunday, December 27 saw lots of people out in the province’s capital, but who was spending?

Today in Malaga on a fresh but very sunny day in the capital city there were lots of reasons to be cheerful with sunshine, bright, positive visitors to the town and for many a family day in between Christmas.

Most of the brisk trade was happening at restaurants though with queues of 8 or more parties of diners waiting to be seated the port area of Malaga with possibly the lions share of families wanting to eat out traditionally today.

The centre of Malaga close to the cathedral and museum had a much slower start and shops and restaurants that were open experiencing much of that quiet trade.

Many stores had ‘outlet’ new year type sales with discounts of 50 per cent, already, and whilst there were more visitors and shoppers towards the latter half of the day, the number of shoppers didn’t sadly turn into the same number of sales.

Businesses reported low sales despite increased traffic.

Next weekend there may be a different story to tell, but the commercial battle the historic centre of Malaga has is to woo shoppers and get them spending as soon as possible.

Now more than ever, there is a real fight for commercial survival, one much greater than the typical yearly struggle.

One store owner from a site just off the central Calle Larios summed it up with one phrase “much more people,no one spending”.

