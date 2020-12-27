SCIENTISTS say a common compound found in toothpaste could be the cause of Pfizer jab allergic reactions

Coronavirus experts believe they may have discovered the reason why the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is causing allergic reactions in certain patients, with eight people responding negatively so far. A common stabiliser called polyethylene glycol (PEG), found in many household items including toothpaste, may be the culprit, according to a report published in Science. PEG has been used in the Pfizer and Moderna jabs.

-- Advertisement --



Until now, PEG has never been used in a vaccine, but it is used to stabilise a lot of other medications and has been known to cause anaphylaxis – a life-threatening allergic reaction.

The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is working with the FDA to study the link between people with high levels of anti-PEG antibodies and response to the vaccines.

“Until we know the possible relationship we must be very careful about speaking of that as fact,” warned Alkis Togias of the NIAID.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Compound Found In Toothpaste Could Cause Pfizer Reactions”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.