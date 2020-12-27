Christmas meals distributed to more than 1,000 people in need

MARBELLA mayor, Ángeles Muñoz visited one of the distribution points to view the special meals produced for more than 1,000 people of families in financial difficulty which were prepared by local restaurants on Christmas Eve.

She thanked the groups and individuals who with their generosity have supported this initiative of the City Council, as well as the collaborating companies for their support.

The mayor “Our priority, since the beginning of the health crisis, has been to respond to the most vulnerable groups,” and added “all of our residents can enjoy a special meal, despite the difficult situation in which we find ourselves.”

More than 14 different groups were involved in putting this operation together including local associations, Rotary Club and Red Cross with support from local residents who helped to pay for much of the food.

