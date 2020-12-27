Cepsa workers chip in to help buy food for families in trouble

WORKERS at the Cepsa Química chemical factory based in Puente Moyorga collected €1,500 which has been donated to the San Roque Council to buy food for those facing hardships during the coming year.

This amount will allow for the purchase of basic products for more than a thousand people in situations of vulnerability that are served by the Municipal Food Guarantee Program maintained by the San Roque Council.

Councillor Monica Córdoba expressed her “gratitude and satisfaction because the appeal made by the Council for assistance has found a response from these workers, who are aware that in the current situation we all have to pitch in.”

