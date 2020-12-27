Catalan Gambling Workers Claim “Discrimination” By The Government And Are Demanding They Return To Work.



Spain’s Catalan gambling industry workers have claimed that the sector equates to other activities, such as shopping centres, gyms, theatres or cinemas and issued a regret that the Generalitat did not want to meet with them to discuss these matters.

The Col·lectiu Català de Treballadors del Joc (CCTJ) started a campaign today, Dec. 27, to denounce the “discrimination” to which, they say, the Government is subjecting them to by keeping bingo halls, casinos and gambling halls closed and claiming that their working environments “are safe spaces, free of Covid-19 “, and ask to be able to work.

Under the slogan “It is not a game”, the 8,000 workers in the gaming sector in Catalonia demand that the Generalitat allow them to work since, according to Víctor Duce, spokesman for the CCTJ, in a statement, they are “the only daytime activity urban area that remains closed without any health or economic justification “.

The workers claim that the sector should be treated the same as other activities, such as shopping centres, gyms, theatres or cinemas.

