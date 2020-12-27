BRODIE LEE The All Elite Wrestling Star Dead Aged 41 from a non-Covid-related lung issue

The world of professional wrestling is mourning, and in shock, after one of its stars, Jon Huber, known as Brodie Lee, passed away this morning (Saturday), from a non-Covid related lung condition, aged just 41, having only just won the prestigious TNT Championship in August.

Huber fought in the All Elite Wrestling industry, and they issued a statement, “The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way, a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor, and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee”.

His heartbroken wife Amanda, posted on Instagram, “I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard-fought battle with a non-Covid related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love”.

