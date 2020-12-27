A BRITISH Military drone crashed during a Cyprus training exercise in October, it has recently been revealed.

-- Advertisement --



The drone, which is the same model used to monitor migrant crossings in the English Channel, is part of the UK’s £1 billion pound Watchkeeper drone programme which saw five crashes between 2014 and 2018.

A military spokesperson stated: “We will affirm that on 14 October 2020, throughout routine flying coaching, there was an incident involving a Watchkeeper at Akrotiri in Cyprus, leading to some harm to the plane. A full investigation is underway and as such it will be inappropriate to remark additional at the moment.”

No troops were injured during the troincident and the military has stated it will fully comply with any investigation into the incident.

Originally purchased to be deployed in Afghanistan, Britain’s drone fleet is with a range of intelligence and reconnaissance cameras. The unmanned aircraft have been used by the UK Border Force to patrol the Channel since September under Operation Devran, although this recent criticism has led critics to accuse the drones of being unable to operate in bad weather conditions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “British Military Drone Crashes During Cyprus Training Exercise”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.