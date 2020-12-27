Brexit is ‘forcing Scotland in the wrong direction’ says Nicola Sturgeon.

The UK Government is “forcing” Scotland in the “wrong direction” with Brexit, insists Nicola Sturgeon. The First Minister, speaking as the deal on the future relationship between the UK and the European Union (EU) was published, complained that promises made to the country’s fishing sector had been “broken”.

She also insisted it was “extraordinary” that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had decided to “inflict a hard Brexit” on the UK in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting recession. Ms Sturgeon spoke out on the issue after the Scottish Government warned the agreement reached by the Prime Minister could cost Scotland £9 billion by 2030.

The First Minister claimed that as a result of the new arrangements “our people will be less safe and they will lose their right to work, study and live elsewhere in Europe”. She continued: “We are to be taken out of the EU’s single market. Promises made to our fishing communities have been broken.” Sturgeon insisted that leaving the EU was “yet another example of Tory governments forcing Scotland in the wrong direction”.

But she said if Scotland became independent and was able to rejoin the trading block it could be a “bridge-builder between the UK and the EU”.

